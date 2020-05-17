Deflections, Or: The Bishop, The Trads, And The Saintly Switchboard Operator. 

I think I should say a word or two about the mounting controversy about the Bishop, The Trads, and The Saintly Switchboard Operator.

First things first: Bishop Stika is The Gayest Fool Of All. He is (I have already written this, but repetita iuvant) a Christ hating Bishop.

Stop for a moment and reflect on what must happen in the mind of a Bishop who goes above and beyond the already cowardly attitude of his Bishops’ conference and gives a public order to deny communion on the tongue. Really, we are talking here of stuff who would not have been believed, would have been considered an absurd, and not even funny, joke only two generations ago.

What we have here is a Bishop who self-appoints himself as the ultimate health expert and pretends to “protect” his flock from this most dangerous practice, the reception of Our Lord as this has always been practiced in the history of the Church before the Age Of Effeminacy. It really is beyond stupid, it goes into the realm of outright insult to the Sacrament. The fact that the Bishop pretends not to see it (I think he does it very well) goes to show what an irrelevance Christ has become in his eyes, and how great is his need to signal virtue and to show how very aligned he is with the current madness. What do I say, aligned? He wants to show that he is better than everybody else!

Truly, this is of Satan, and no discussion allowed.

Still, what I want to discuss today is a trick used by liberals, women, and more or less gay bishops all over the world: the deflection. The Bishop complains that the angry trads have insulted his own telephone operator, who is so saintly and has just lost her husband! What cruel Nazis these trads are!

Give me a break.

Firstly, the saintliness of the operator is nothing to do with the facts at hand, and is merely an emotional handle to make people look bad, or worse than bad. It is certainly wrong to abuse anybody on the phone who is innocent of denying communion on the tongue to faithful Catholics who actually care for Christ and the Sacraments. But this is wrong irrespective of the saintliness of the person abused. This is a deflection.

Secondly, I very much doubt that said, saintly switchboard operator said to the person or persons on the phone, “my dear Sir, can you please kindly consider that I am not only a saintly person, but have recently lost my husband?” Consequently, the sad bereavement of the saintly operator should really not be part of the conversation. This is, also, a deflection.

But the third, and most important, deflection is this: the Bishop should have addressed the matter at hand, instead of throwing mud on his critics by lamenting an episode totally unrelated to it. We all know there will always be the occasional intemperate person, and we all know this controversy is not about that.

This deflection and accusation of rudeness is, by the way, the passive aggressive stuff often seen in women: “blablablabla HE WAS RUDE!!! blablablabla”. The issue at hand is not addressed; but hey, you are supposed to lose, because you hurt her feelings.

Bishop Stika is doing exactly this; albeit, being born with, at least physically, manly attributes, he needs a saintly switchboard operator to get his desired deflection.

In my eyes, Bishop Stika should do the following:

Get real for a moment and reflect that people who are angry at him, and perhaps even people who – wrongly, of course – abuse the saintly receptionist on the phone, do so because they love Christ, His Church and Her Sacrament vastly more than the Bishop will ever be able to understand, and his behaviour makes their blood boil. Get real again, grow some figurative balls to go together with the physical ones, announce urbi et orbi that he has made a mistake, and make clear that his diocese will henceforward follow the guidelines of the Bishops’ Conference, without any of that gay, virtue-signalling stuff. He lives in Kentucky, for crying out loud. There will be no liberal revolution.

But no. It had to be the effeminate “y’all are so, so, sooo rude” non-answer.