Cupich: How To Keep Churches Closed Whilst Pretending To Open Them

Cardinal Cupich has, as we know, really been outdoing himself. I have read a very good rebuttal to his nonsense.

The linked article is here.

The mean quote is this one:

With the stroke of a pen, Cardinal Cupich has blithely yielded the Authority of the Church and subjugated the primacy of her worship to laws of man which are being successfully challenged by other denominations. In doing so, he replaces what has been heroically defended for thousands of years with the absurd perception that the Mass and the Sacraments are less necessary and more potentially dangerous than grocery stores, gas stations, hardware stores, take-out restaurants, laundries, the postal service, and construction trades,

This states very beautifully what I have maintained in a number of posts: our alleged shepherds have become so sold to the laws of man, so utterly oblivious of the value and, well, sacredness of the Sacraments, that they find the virus a wonderful occasion to show how much they are part of the world, sold to its virtue-signalling, and actually better than us, backward Catholics.

Another good quote:

the government is not the one forcing a certification process on our churches. Cardinal Cupich has taken this upon himself,

Unbelievable, but true. Like the gayest fool of all, Cardinal Cupich takes it on himself to go beyond what the local regulations, and his own Bishops’ Conference, state, and decides to embark in a petty tyrant crusade, in order for the world to see how Catholicism-free he has become, and how sold he is to those who hate the Church.

The limit of 10 people to Mass is clearly of Satan. It is just a way to keep the churches factually closed, and the access to the sacraments denied, whilst a flimsy pretence of keeping them, formally, “open” allows to try to avoid criticism.

Well, it makes sense. If you were, say, a Satanist, and were in charge of the decision whether to reopen the churches, but you know that people expect them to be reopened,what would you do? Why, to have a merely symbolic “10 people per Mass” opening would be the perfect answer, wouldn’t it? Mind, I do not say that Cardinal Cupich is, in fact, a satanist. I don’t know whether he is. What I am saying is that he has made a decision that a Satanist would find smart, and conducive to the results he wants to achieve.

Such, my friends, is the state of the Church in the early XXI century. When your Cardinals are so concerned with everything, but Christ and His Church.

Please, dear readers, do not call the chancery and if you do, pay attention how you speak to the switchboard operator on the phone, particularly if she is very saintly.

We do not want to give the Cardinal the excuse for the usual deflection.