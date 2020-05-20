Resistance

And it came to pass that yours truly, like everyone living in England (other parts of the UK are still in lockdown, at least officially), was able to actually get out, jump on his car and have a stroll where he pleases without fear of being harassed by the police.

Amazing, how easily freedom can be lost in the short term; but.. can it?

Amazing, too, how resilient people are, and how unwilling to be brainwashed by the Technodictatorship supported by cowardly Politicians.

You look around you, and you see a couple of interesting things.

People really have had enough. Traffic is, if not normal, certainly approaching normality at least outside of rush hours. There are a lot people clearly strolling around merely in order to be strolling around. There is no trace of enforcement. I have seen, pretty much everywhere, people gathering in violation of the social distancing rules. I commend their behaviour. Mind, they seem to steer clear of people they don’t know. But among groups of friends, it’s business as usual at least on the street (try to find a decent pub for seating!). Only a minority of people wear masks. Perhaps it’s the warm weather, perhaps it’s how unpleasant they are to wear, perhaps it’s a reaction to the asphyxiating tyranny of the Nazi Nannies; but an awful, awful lot of people clearly do not want anything to do with masks, at least when on the street, buying groceries, etc. Those with the most refreshing behaviour are the youth. Groups of teenagers walking together at 8,10,12 at a time without any care for social distancing and not caring a straw for the police, it makes this old heart rejoice.

Suppressing liberties is not easy. Particularly so, when this comes together with widespread economic damage. People don’t give up elementary freedoms because some technocrat tell them so and the PM is too much of a wuss to actually make some sensible decision. They might comply for some weeks, if persuaded that it is absolutely necessary; but this kind of fish will start to stink pretty strongly, pretty fast. The youth seem to be the leading edge. Whether 10 or 17, White of Minority, boy or girl, no one really cares a straw.

Let us hope it continues this way, and the general social distancing madness (including the closure of pubs, restaurants, entertainment venues etc) ends because of the silent rebellion of the sensible, hard-working, tax-paying people.

If we wait for Boris, obscure petty tyrants will run us all for who knows how long.