Settled Science, Or: The Mask Resistance

Yours truly has decided to make a mini-study. The provisional results are published below.

The study consisted in the observation of a couple of hundred Brits, outside in the wild on a sunny afternoon.

The idea is that those who are really worried *will wear a mask*, and those who do not wear a mask *aren’t really fazed*. Note to you living abroad: there is no obligation to wear a mask in England.

The extremely scientific methodology ( = counting) resulted in a very scientific “range”; because this is what you do nowadays.

Between 2 and 3 percent of those sampled wore a mask. All the others really didn’t care. A cold, a suspected flu, or extreme ugliness might also have been a factor in the decision to wear a mask.

Peer review is currently ongoing, as my cat is looking at the data.

The conclusion is obvious: the Country at large does not care a dried fig for this hysteria, and it copes with it merely because, these parts, most people keep working, and earning, as usual. But if they were free to talk without being accused of wanting to kill Grandma Louise they would, when asked about all this, say “utter rubbish”.

The study will be published on Lancet soon, because they have published far less accurate studies already.

I am very proud of my contribution to the scientific community.

From now on, this will be “settled science”.