The US economic data that came out today were a surprise of historic proportion.

The unemployment was at 14.7% last month, a historic high. It was expected to rise anywhere between 19% and 20%. the finance markets were bracing for a loss of 8m jobs.

It tuned out differently.

The unemployment rate did not rise to 20%. It dropped to 13.3%.

The economy did not shed 8 million of jobs. It gained two and a half.

I think one day people will write that this is the day Biden knew (before he forgot again) that he lost the election.

The Democrats tried to destroy Trump by accusing him of incompetence in dealing with Coronavirus. He stunned the country with solid leadership and strong optimism. They failed.

The Democrats then tried to destroy him by destroying the economy. He gave them some space (too much, I think; but hey…) in order to avoid giving them the flank. he had sufficient courage to reopen before it was too late. They failed.

Then they tried to destroy him by destroying the entire country. he sent the national Guard to Minnesota, and threatened to do it elsewhere. They failed.

And now, this.

The economy is coming back with a vengeance. The next months will be characterised by a strong optimism as the economy races again. Bar big surprises, it will be firing on all cylinder by November.

Trump had seen it right. he had predicted, many times, that the economy would recover strongly, faster than most people expected. Today is his great vindication.

He went for the jugular, as always, giving a press conference. He destroyed the Democrat narrative whilst thanking them.

He stands tall now, with the economy soaring.

Not one person lacked a ventilator.

Meet the Virus Slayer.

My blood boils when I read the comments of the never happy, the professional Monday morning quarterbacks, the permanently grumpy losers, the people so stupid, or so absorbed in their perennial grievances, that they are unable to understand what great gift God made us with this man.

Support Trump. Support him with your friends, relatives, coworkers. See past the occasional intemperance, or the odd tweet. This Presidency is not about this.

This man is a giant. Forgive him his peccadilloes, and thank God that he, and not Hillary or Joe or Kamala or Beto, are leading the nation.