Unborn Baby Lives Matter

Every day, more than 2,000 baby lives are murdered in their mothers’ womb, in the US alone.

They are not held in a very dangerous position by a stupid Law Enforcement Officer. They do not die following cruel, but in the end merely aggressive, careless or very negligent behaviour. Nor are they culpable of anything. They don’t go around passing fake bills, they are not high on drugs, they don’t try to resist arrest. They are as innocent as anybody can and will ever be.

Still, they are wilfully killed in various ways.

In some cases, they are reached, in their mothers’ womb, by pieces of metals, scissors of various kind, or other implements, and cut to pieces. Then, their poor remains are extracted or sucked up in ways I cannot describe precisely, though I have cursorily read and can (barely) imagine the gruesome details.

The most peaceful of places, the most warm, nurturing, motherly space everybody of us has ever been in his life, is opened to the executioner, with the consent of the baby’s very mother.

I am not talking about negligence. I am not talking about abuse of power. I am talking about cold-blooded, calculated killing.

This happens thousands of times every day, in the very Country where George Floyd lived.

Where’s the leftist outrage?

These poor innocents are, more than proportionally, Blacks.

Where is Black Lives Matter?

We live in a very stupid world, where facts don’t count, numbers are racists, and emotion-fuelled media screaming is everything.

We need to wake up and start using our brains again.

Starting from November.