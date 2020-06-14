George Floyd And The Emotions’ Industry

Read here of the woman who now sees George Floyd in the arms of the Blessed Virgin when she prays the rosary, and of the V-II style painting (the Blessed Virgin in a full embrace of a full-grown man; unusual at the least, I would say; I can’t remember seeing anything of the sort pre-V II; perhaps I am wrong) made by a friend of her.

Well, bully for her; but, even if this is a private revelation (it does not seem to be that, either) I am not bound to believe it and, actually, don’t. Still, I have a couple of reflections I would like to share with you.

George Floyd had, from what I know, had experiences as porn actor and had robbed a bank threatening a pregnant woman by pointing a gun to her belly. Predictably, he is now a “gentle giant” like that other paragon of behaviour, Michael Brown.

It seems a dark skin really washes a way an awful lot of sins, at least if you ask the usual Social Justice Warriors.

On the day of his arrest and (let us repeat this: absolutely unjustified and brutal) death, George Floyd, the “gentle giant”, was high on drugs, and passing fake bills. He might, or might not, have tried to resist arrest (which, let us repeat it once again, would not for a moment justify the brutal, sadistic treatment his tormentor inflicted on him). All this does put a different light on his character in general, and on the “gentle” in “gentle giant” in particular.

What does this mean? It means that, at the moment of his arrest, the guy was in mortal sin for (as far as we know) at least two reasons: being high, an obvious mortal sin, and defrauding shopkeepers; which, though technically a different crime, must surely go under “thou shalt not steal” as the Commandments are not meant to be a Criminal Code and account for all cases of thieving behaviour like fraud, embezzlement, etc.

Now, let us start from these known facts to state two things:

If George Floyd sincerely repented, with a perfect contrition, for his sins whilst under the knee of his tormentor, his sins were forgiven to him, he died at peace with the Lord and he avoided hell. I don’t know if he was a Catholic or a Protestant; but, considering his age, it is an easy bet to assume he was at least baptized. We all sincerely wish the guy’s eternal soul all the best, because we do not wish hell to anyone, no matter what his faults. In consideration of his horrible death and general Christian piety, I invite you to say an “eternal rest” for the poor b.. guy.

So, what has all this to do with the rosary-praying woman and the painting? The fact that, as so often in our effeminate society, the victim proceeds to be canonised by the public opinion, because it makes us feel so, so good…

It would be, actually, better for the man if Catholics would invite other Catholics to pray for his eternal soul (which, obviously, presupposes that you don’t know about his eternal destiny), rather than getting all emotional about the porn-acting, pregnant-woman-threatening, drug-using, shopkeeper-defrauding “gentle giant”. The original woman does, in fact, just that. But I bet three pints that this is not the message that comes across in the end. That message ends up being: “George Floyd is now safe in the maternal embrace of the Blessed Virgin”

God does not judge as the world does. But God does judge. It is, I think, wise to remind ourselves of this sobering truth when we hear of such emotional responses to the unjust death of a man whose soul appears to have been, merely 8 minutes and 43 seconds before his death, in a very dangerous state.