Stemming The Tide Of Language Madness

This article from the Buggers Broadcasting Communism is shocking in many ways.

It was written in December 2015, four and a half years ago. It is astonishing to see that, so many months ago, the money for the TV Licence (which is mandatory in the UK) was wasted on this sort of rubbish. It is a piece of shameless activist and deviant propaganda. In the United Kingdom, this “gender” stuff is far, far less developed than in the US; and whatever is there, is there because of the extremist bigots like the BBC. It is fully oblivious of the utter absurdity, of the surreal other worldliness of the entire issue. It is as if these people were paid to live on a different planet, where they see as their job to introduce both words like “hirself”, “verself” and “zirself” and the – don’t laugh – proper use of such entirely artificial and completely pointless mental constructs.

The long article is written by people living in a parallel world, for people living in a parallel world; courtesy of people paying their wages in this world.

There were thoughts, in the UK, to abolish the TV Licence and leave the BBC free to survive out of advertising revenue. Whilst not an ideal solution (The BBC is a valuable brand with a huge goodwill, that should be sold in the market rather than left to this bunch of morons), the measure would have gone a long way to dam the flow of public money destined for sheer deviant propaganda. However, it seems more and more that Boris Johnson hasn’t much testosterone left in him after his Chinese Virus hospital stint. I am, therefore, not very optimistic on this.

What can we do in such situation? The most useful thing we can do it getting vocal in criticising, and ridiculing, this sort of exercise in madness.

Collective consciousness is certainly influenced by the media, but it is also built out of a myriad of individual interventions. I am actually of the opinion that the prevalent use, nowadays, of wrong words like “gay” is due not to their use by the perverted minority and their friend, but to fake conservatives caving in and accepting to use the language of the enemy out of sheer desire to appease them and appear nice.

Let us all give our contribution so that this never happens with “hirself”, “verself”, “zirself” and the rest of the fantasy world in which these people want to live.