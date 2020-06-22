Tulsa: The Autopsy (Or: Still A Superstar!)

Some good and some bad things happened in Tulsa. I would like to examine them one by one, as I see them.

Foreign Interference

Foreign people inflating the number of participants is a foreign interference in the US election. The same cretins who have cried foul for two years on Russia and Ukraine seem unable to see this. I wonder if one’s IQ decides one’s political allegiance. I personally did not believe the 1 million figure, thinking that at some point it was just a way to show support for Trump from people who knew they did not have a chance to attend (more on this further on). This is why, in my last post, I limited myself to hundreds of thousands; which is, I think, still a very realistic estimate of the real support Trump mobilised. Still, this is foreign interference that must be investigated and made to stop.

Fake News

Whilst the foreign interference is worrying and needs to be stamped out (this came largely from China; it is difficult to imagine that party officers did not have their Commie Paws in it one way or the other), the idea that they would cause disruption or cause the rally to fail in itself is 1-A Certified Fake News. Trump Rallies’ attendance is not by invitation, it is on a first-come-first-served basis. Therefore, one can send as many fake invitations as he wants, but he will never cause the right people to stay out of the rally, or be persuaded not to travel to it, because Chinese Commies have already taken all the tickets. Besides, many people travel to get to the party outside of the rally. Therefor,e it would be irrelevant to them if they think all the tickets have gone. The issue is a different one, and it’s the security one.

Security Concerns

It is absolutely laughable to say that the rally attendance was a failure, a fiasco, or other words of the sort. There were extensive security concerns and, at times, a curfew in place. There is a big difference between the rallies of the Democrats and those of Trump: the Democrats don’t show up, and those who show up are young militants of more or less challenged intelligence and no children. The Republicans show up with the entire families, with their friend’s families, and make of it a big party and a joyous day out. You need to live in fantasy land to think that the fact that many decided not to show up is something that indicates mediocre, even vanishing support for Trump. Is it wise to travel many hours, with your children, for what could have become a day of battle? Exposing your children to scenes of violent clashes between Antifa and police, tear gas, cries, sirens, horse-mounted policemen (as long as they still exist) with batons? Honestly, I am not really surprised. But I live in a different continent, and the locals will have had a better feeling of what the situation was. They would, for example, read articles like this one, on the day of the rally, and decide not to travel in the end. I don’t blame them.

Huge Interest for Trump

Hey, Democrats: after you have enjoyed your three minutes of Beavis and Butthead laughter, get this: 5,300,000 people watch Trump live on the sum of all video channels (TV and Internet).

Yep. Trump is still a Superstar!

This huge interest in watching Trump also tells something very valuable: that it is very realistic to assume that many who decided not to travel made to the decision to watch Trump on video instead.

I remember reading in the past about video appearance of Joe The Creepy Guy with abysmal participation. I really, really hope Dems are too dim to see this obvious point.

Now, let us reflect on this: when millions of moderate Republicans and moderate Democrats read that leftist fringes obstacle democracy in their Country and the Democrats do not say a word against it – actually laughing at Trump instead – how do you think they will react? I think that every episode of threatened violence and subversion of the Democratic process brings more votes to Trump.

But hey, CNN never says that, so I must be wrong…

Conclusion

So, bad news for you, Democrats: Trump is every bit the Superstar, no matter how hard you put your fingers in your ears and cry “lalalalaaaala”.

Still, bad news for Republicans, too: Trump’s rallies must be joyous family gatherings, not potential war zones.

Now that the threat is evident, there must be a corresponding reaction.