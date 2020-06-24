Little Liberia, Or: How Are You Liking The “Summer Of Love”, Mssss Mayor?

I remember when the Mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkan, said that the lawless anarchist zone in Seattle – the one she propped and helped to survive – might become a “Summer of Love”. This level of incompetence and stupidity clearly tells us this woman is a Democrat.

Only a couple of weeks, and the Chaz already counted his first violent death. Plus one wounded. Plus other episodes of violence. Plus the local anarch0-communists impeding the police’s (I mean, Dem police) “safe access to the victims” (what drivel, by the way; one of the two might have been the culprit; perhaps both committed crimes).

The linked article, from the communist, and in the past slavery-supporting, Guardian, tries to paint a positive picture of the zone, but not even they are so blind to reality that they cannot see that this is going – predictably , for everyone with a brain – down the drain very fast.

More shootings since the murder. No one knows much more, because this is a no-go zone now.

Congratulation, Mssss Durkan. You win the 2020 “Stupid Mayor Contest”.

Let us say one death in two weeks, makes an average of around fifty a year. For a zone where people live (or camp) numbering, I would say, no more than the low thousands. Makes Chicago look like a garden. Actually, it makes the Chaz look (because it is) a third-world chaos place like Charles Taylor’s Liberia. This is what the Dems do: they create and promote chaos, and hope they will thrive amidst the rubble. Their lives, their fridges, and their ice cream will be first class anyway.

It appears Mssss Durkan has now changed her mind. People more intelligent than her must have managed to get into her head that the Chaz is going to end very, very badly; that Trump is drawing more capital from its very existence by the day; and that it is now time to cut her losses and declare the entire stuff a failed experiment, perhaps trying to persuade everybody that there was so much lurv at the beginning.

She will now forever be tarnished, in the estimation of everyone with a brain (yes: many of them Democrats), as the Mayor who not only allowed lawlessness and anarchy in her city, but actually praised it as some sort of beautiful experiment.

This is not all: for the poor, dumb Mayor, even cutting her losses might now cause more losses. She is trying to get the anarcho-communist occupation to end peacefully. She might or might not succeed. If the criminal elements in the zone (many of them; the others are largely brainwashed cretins or culpable liberal residents) decide to put up a fight, this will become very fun as we will see another stupid Democrat politician being good at exactly nothing, failing in the promotion of anarchy and in its suppression alike.

I think they will just give money to the criminals and persuade them to go away. Who knows, the criminals might get the money and stay instead…

Little Liberia is going down after only weeks of just another senseless leftist “experiment”, ending like every leftist “experiment” does: violence, oppression, and general ruin. However violently – or not – Little Liberia dies, Liberals will be at pain to fantasise about the “positive aspects” of the “experience” etc.

Meanwhile, countless people with a brain, a family and a mortgage will decide that Democrats can’t be left in charge.