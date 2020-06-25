Black Voices Against Madness Matter

This guy is seriously good (bar the tattoos, of course).

I discovered him yesterday, when I watched this video. He has solid common sense, and actually talks like a man who refuses to be indoctrinated and brainwashed.

He has already had 1.65 M views (yesterday were less than 1.6 M), and I can well imagine that a good number of these views were actually by Blacks.

Things are changing. As the Economist keeps virtue signalling with a laughable prediction that Biden has an 87% probability of winning (mind; Hillary had 91%!), people like this honest man start singing a different tune.

In 2016, I remember Diamond and Silk. I think Candace Owens came later. Now we also have Officer Tatum at 1.6 million views on this video, and 797k subscribers on his channel. We have the Hodgetwins at more than 500k subscribers. A sample below

Listen to them and you will really understand how much is changing, and how the likes of the Economist’s shills with their fake polls live in Cuckoo Land.

First, we need to have Trump win in November. At that point, the dam gates in the Black community will open. In time, they will address issues like single motherhood, abortion, all the evils coming from life in the plantation, courtesy of the Democratic transfer policies.

Congratulations to these counter cultural warrior for a better world, and against the darkness of Black Lives Matter.