Jesus Condemned Sodomy And Homosexuality in The Strongest Terms

Jun 27

Posted by

Mundabor's Blog

And whosoever shall not receive you, nor hear your words, when ye depart out of that house or city, shake off the dust of your feet. Verily I say unto you, It shall be more tolerable for the land of Sodom and Gomorrha in the day of judgment, than for that city. (Matthew 10:14-15). 

And whosoever shall not receive you, nor hear you, when ye depart thence, shake off the dust under your feet for a testimony against them. Verily I say unto you, It shall be more tolerable for Sodom and Gomorrha in the day of judgment, than for that city. (Mark 6:11)

I can’t hear anymore that now widespread lie according to which “Jesus does not mention homosexuality”. Let us clarify a couple of things, shall we?

It is known even to Elton John that for around 6,000 years both Jews and Christians have said “sodomites” to indicate…

View original post 793 more words

Posted on June 27, 2020, in Traditional Catholicism. Bookmark the permalink. Leave a comment.

Leave a reply. Please be concise and to the point.

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: