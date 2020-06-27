Jesus Condemned Sodomy And Homosexuality in The Strongest Terms
And whosoever shall not receive you, nor hear your words, when ye depart out of that house or city, shake off the dust of your feet. Verily I say unto you, It shall be more tolerable for the land of Sodom and Gomorrha in the day of judgment, than for that city. (Matthew 10:14-15).
And whosoever shall not receive you, nor hear you, when ye depart thence, shake off the dust under your feet for a testimony against them. Verily I say unto you, It shall be more tolerable for Sodom and Gomorrha in the day of judgment, than for that city. (Mark 6:11)
I can’t hear anymore that now widespread lie according to which “Jesus does not mention homosexuality”. Let us clarify a couple of things, shall we?
It is known even to Elton John that for around 6,000 years both Jews and Christians have said “sodomites” to indicate…
View original post 793 more words
Posted on June 27, 2020, in Traditional Catholicism. Bookmark the permalink. Leave a comment.
Leave a comment
Comments 0