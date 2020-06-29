Where Mundabor Agrees (Or So He Thinks) With BLM.

Another brutal example of senseless, unjustified, brutal violence against innocent Blacks has made it to the news.

I wonder how many episodes of the sort actually don’t.

This hemorrhage of young Black lives has to stop.

Black lives matter. I mean, all lives matter, but black lives, too.

I am sure that Black Lives Matter, and all Democrats in power and vocally active in defence of the minorities, will now cry to the sky, and ask extremely vocally for measures that protect young Black Lives.

This is going on every day. It causes the loss of hundreds of Black lives every year, many of them completely innocent. Hundreds.

I am sure, I am absolutely positive, that Black Lives Matter will be decrying this, and the many other episodes all to resembling to this one, vigorously demanding that law and order be restored everywhere, but particularly in the difficult neighbourhoods of cities like Chicago.

Black lives matter. Every one of them. And every life, Black or otherwise, matters in the same way. A black life does not become less relevant because it has unjustly been cut short by, say, a policeman, or a thug. Every black life represent the loss of the same human life. There are no losses that are more special than others. To think so would be to promote, and practice, active racism, dehumanising those deaths that are not politically expedient.

No. Every Black life matters in the same way.

I am sure that Black LIves Matter will agree with me.

How could it be otherwise?