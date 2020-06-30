The Second Lockdown

You just need to visit for one minute the comments section of every conservative site when the article commented mentions the word “lockdown”, to see what people in Trumpland think of it.

The fact is, a second nationwide lockdown would be a catastrophe. I would not cry “we have lost”, or abandon myself to the defeatism so many conservative commenters seem to enjoy (I wish I had a dollar for every “it’s all over” comment I have read since the begin of the Internet), but certainly it would be the biggest gift Trump can make to his adversaries. If you ask me, already the first lockdown was too long, and Trump pushed it a bit too far before starting to work for reopening. Whilst the discipline is in the hands of the States, the input coming from the White House is, as everybody has noticed in March, extremely important.

In my eyes, Trump should do this:

Constantly criticise the Democrats for crying that the end was near when it was convenient to damage him, and forgetting everything about the Chinese Virus when…. it was convenient to damage him. This should be relentless, day in and day out. Never mention, or even consider, or propose, or ponder about, a second nationwide or almost nationwide lockdown. Constantly remind the Americans to be brave in battle, and not to desert their post. The Brits went to work under the bombs during the Blitz. Everyone should reflect on this. Fire, or sideline, or isolate Dr Fauci, now. Fauci has shown a very alarming propensity to think he can make policy. He needs to go. He needs to be substitute by someone taking great care to only talk about facts and stats, but always referring to the decisions of the elected personnel when asked about policy options.

Trump is in the middle of two storms right now: the BLM Attempted Revolution and the Chinese Virus. The first event will work for him if he navigates it correctly (which he seems to be doing). The second is an unknown at the moment, and I am terrified of whom he might lend his ear to if the second wave proves (or is said to be) a massive one.

God forbid, Dr Fauci and Jaranka;s influence determine the campaign and the President’s actions in the last fourth month of the race.