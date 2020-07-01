Live By BLM, Die By BLM: Meet The Photographer Who Died Of His Own Medicine

Oh well, the photographer killed in Louisville (see, how much lurv this summer contains?) was not killed by a White Supremacist, but by a man of c-c-c-colour. This guy was arrested only days before, and immediately released.

Furthermore, the killed photographer was an activist who supported the “cause”.

I will not give you the sugary stuff. You can go somewhere else to read this. Say an Eternal Rest for the poor bugger, and reflect that he had it coming. In fact, it is very fitting that those who work to spread racial tension, chaos, and a revolutionary climate leading to Communism should die of the same virus with which they want to infect everybody else.

The motives of the biped who did this aren’t clear. You can see him in the linked article just firing around, senselessly, without an apparent reason.

These are very, very, very stupid people. The motive can range from the intention to blame “White Supremacists”, to the guy being owed 12 dollar by someone in the encampment, to the guy having some “beef” with other criminals in the area.

Arrested only one week before; promptly released; shooting around only days later; in broad daylight. Welcome to the New World of S-S-S-Social J-J-J-Justice.

The photographer was in the wrong place. Well, he actually literally was. He was in the wrong place, doing the work of Satan.

Before any sensitive soul wastes his time writing comment about my lack of “sensitivity”, or feeling all warm theorising that the guy might have had “good intentions”, let me say this: there is no excuse for supporting BLM. There has never been, but most certainly there isn’t now. It is like supporting Stalin, period.

This “Summer of Love” is evolving predictably badly. It is as if there was a concerted effort to get Trump reelected as leftists of all colours and political shades compete with each other in doing and saying the stupidest, most outlandish things, scaring moderate Democrats. Democrats need more time than other people to open their eyes; but many of them have children, a job, a mortgage, a work ethics, hopes for the future of the ones they love.

I doubt they will see the future that these demented people are preparing for them, and like it.