Second Lockdown: I Hope Trump Reads This Article (He Might Have To Get Rid Of Jaranka First)

The article is here.

It is very informative, extremely detailed, and very thorough in its analysis.

I suggest all of my readers with time and inclination to read the thing in its entirety, and then forward it to whomever they know, post it on their Facebook page (if any), retweet, etc.

Spread the sanity.

The article is a comprehensive examination of all the major issues revolving around the Chinese Virus. It has contains a lot of information about how the stats are now describing a completely different situation from the one in February-March.

It also has a clear, convincing explanation as to why there will not be a second wave of magnitude even remotely comparable to the first.

Basically, the job is almost done. There is no need to keep shooting ourselves in the foot. Those who advocate it want to hit Trump, and the US economy be damned.

One would think that such robust arguments, fruit of facts instead of scaremongering and “forecasts” of politically motivated activists masked as “experts”, would put an end to the controversy. Alas, we do not live in a world dominated by robust arguments. We live in a world dominated by emotions, desire to “feel good”, and effeminacy galore.

Enjoy the reading.