Employment Data And Subversion Strategies

The employment data for June are out. Alas, they are very bad news for the Democrats. At this pace, I think by the end of October things will look fine indeed.

The Dems will certainly not allow this. Economic recovery is pure poison for them. Their plan has obviously been, for months now, to create vast economic misery staying in the way of Trump’s reelection. We know they don’t care about the Country. What will they do?

I think they will try the following:

Fauci-ism Offensive.

Expect more space given to a man who wasn’t shy of attention one day in his life. Fauci will tell us that things are going to get very bad, unless Governors castrate the economy again. This time, he will have a much more difficult job. Peter and the Wolf come to mind. There might be local closures for a while, but as a whole, I would say that Republicans states have had enough.

Riot Offensive

Dems will keep pushing the rioting, burning, and disrupting of the economy. They will say J-J-J-Justice is more important than the economy. Plus, all those people around will spread the virus in its last legs, helping them to push more Fauci-ism down your throat. I think they will avoid Autonomous Zones this time; but the more Molotov cocktails, the better. It will be, as always, Trump’s fault.

Propaganda offensive

Expect more rubbish from the MSMs and the “polling agencies”. Biden in front 14%, 15%, 34%, 71%. Trump at 3% or so probability of victory. “Unnamed” discouraged Republican representatives (very likely, Mitt Romney). Trump possibly resigning before the election (this I have really read a week or so ago! I had to check the date to make sure it was not written just after the tape…. It was not!). There is really no limit to the shamelessness of these people. But it makes them look good with their Facebook friends, you see….

Barking Offensive

Relentless insults at Trump. Accusations of racism, white Supremacism, robbing of old women, and slaughtering of cute kitten. “Fine people hoax” like there is no tomorrow. If all else fails, screaming like that ugly woman (if such it was) at his inauguration.

Mind, I think they will fail.

But they will try. They don’t mind what kind of damage they inflict on their Country.

Getting rid of Trump is the only thing they care for.