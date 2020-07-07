R.I.P. Ennio Morricone
Faithful Catholic, friend of Gregorian Chant, stellar composer Ennio Morricone died at 91.
The Italian John Williams.
One of the greatest, a treasure of our Country.
May he rest in peace.
The Italian John Williams. That says more about him than any small obituary I have read about him. RIP.
I married a man who many say looks like Clint Eastwood. When my husband was young he did indeed look like Clint especially when he starred in TGTBATU. We love that movie and its music.
So what’s my point? There isn’t one except to brag on my husband’s looks.
And to say “Thank you, Mr Morricone.
I am a man, Akita.
I think that no man can ever brag about his looks 😉