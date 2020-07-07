Treyshawn And Lakeisha Win The Lottery

So you are a “descendant of slaves”. Or so you say. Well, not very many are, but let us say that you are.

You now want compensation for what the United States (the slave drivers in Massachusetts first, the slave owners in Massachusetts later, and the plantation owners in Alabama last) did to you.

Well, let us see. What did they do to you?

They allowed you to be born in the Country of Opportunities. A Country where your far relatives, descendants of those members of your family who were not captured as slave by some tribal chief, and sold to the slave drivers, would absolutely love to be able to move.

You won big, my boy, or girl.

Slavery might have been more or less hard to bear for your slave ancestors. But you, you reap only the benefits! Benefits which, had the tribal chief of your ancestors, or of an enemy tribe of your ancestors’, not sold your ancestors to slavery, you would have never reaped!

You won big, my boy or girl. You drew a big lottery prize, through no merit of your own!

How do you use this amazing opportunity, for which young, black Africans of your age greatly envy you? Aborting your children? Reducing your brains to puree listening all day to a horrible succession of savage sounds you call music? Thinking it cool to be a gangbanger, or pregnant at 16? Thinking it normal that there are no real fathers around, no sense of family, of duty, of sacrifice; no Christians morals, no Christian anything, not even your first names? Calling those you see around you, who work hard and want to do well in life, “Coons” or “Uncle Toms”? Mocking even those who want to speak properly with the accusation of “talking White?” In a word: systematically refusing every possibility of self-improvement and sabotaging yourself at every step?

Listen here, boy or girl. It is a great privilege to be born in the United States. Had I been born in the United States, I would pray every day for my slave ancestors, but I would not be resentful one bit for the opportunity that their misfortune afforded me, or towards the Country that put me in this fortunate position!

I would consider myself a winner of the whole situation; I would want to make my unknown, slave ancestors proud! I would want to show them that out of oppression became freedom, and out of poverty, prosperity! All this, thanks to America, the great Country where I (would) live!

Reparations? For what, for having been put in an extremely enviable situation? For living in Country people literally risk death to (illegally) reach?

Your slave ancestors did get a rough deal.

But you, my boy or girl, you have won the lottery.