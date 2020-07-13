Actions Have Consequences: Say “Welcome” To The New Trump Voters

Minnesota, and particularly Minneapolis, are now sitting on half a billion dollars of damages caused by the rioters.

The Governor being a Democrat, he does what all Democrats do: asks those above him to open the tap and let taxpayers’ money flow. Alas, those above him are Republicans, and they are not happy. Therefore, the Governor will have to find another solution.

It seems that being Dem is synonymous with not wanting to take responsibility for one’s own actions. They are in debt up to their ears for a useless degree, and it’s not their fault. They are pregnant at 17, and it’s not their fault. They are in jail at 18, but it is because of systemic racism. They burn and loot, but it’s the police’s fault. They get nowhere in life, and it’s because “White Privilege”.

Well, President Trump begs to differ. Voters in Minneapolis will have to sit on the ashes of their own stupidity. I wonder if, after the money has been denied, the solution will be found in defunding the police, thus making more looting and arson even easier?

Remember, these are Dems. Lives don’t matter to them, starting from the Black ones. Scoring cheap popularity points, taking down Trump, riding every popular madness, pushing every conceivable scam is all they care about.

Actions have consequences. You want to look good whilst the mob burns and loots, you need to take responsibility for the mess that your criminal inaction has caused.

I think the most responsible 3, 4, 5% of Democrats voters in Minnesota understand this, and they might be much more than this tiny percentage. Still, 5% would be more than enough to give Minnesota to Trump in November. Then there are the independents, the non-voters, the eternal fence-sitters. One thinks a number of them will decide that enough is enough, and will stay in the queue in November to protect themselves from the mobs and the politicians who support the mob, because being a criminal is fashionable on Twitter.

Actions have consequences.

Say “welcome” to the new Trump voters.