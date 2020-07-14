Black Lives Matter, Or: Knocking On SCOTUS’ Door

The pro-life law in Tennessee, though immediately blocked by the court, is a good sign and an indication that the pro-life movement keeps going strong in the South.

These laws are not voted with the expectation that they may come into effect in real life. They are voted in order to knock at the Supreme Court’s door again and again, and – as they say today – “raise awareness” about the murder of innocent, unborn babies.

There will never be a guarantee that your Justice does not go Full Fag (like, recently, Mr Gender Gay Guy Gorsuch) on the one or the other issue, or actually go Full Fag as a person. But this does not mean that one should not try to put in the Supreme Court Justices that are as sound as possible, then pray hard, and then test them with laws like this one.

The “awareness” effect is also not to be underestimated. Unborn lives matter. In fact, it is sad that this law, or the conservative press in general, does not use the “black lives matter” slogan to protect the lives of Black babies slaughtered by their mothers and their (Democratic) legislators every day. This would use the attention generated by the media for a false, wrong cause and turn it into attention for a true, worthy one.

It is beautiful to see Tennessee going the right way and doing it the smart way. At some point, and with God’s help, the SCOTUS wall will fall, just like the so-called Blue Wall did.

We just need to keep praying, knocking, and trying.