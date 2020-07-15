Memento Moore, Or: Sour Home Alabama?

I dedicate a lot of attention to the 2020 US Presidential election, because I think that Trump’s re-election is a key component of the March Towards Sanity that is taking place in part of the West and will, God willing, keep going in the next years. So much is at stake (abortion first, but also First and Second Amendment, judicial sanity and avoiding being run over by a Marxist mob among other things) that there can be, in my estimation, nothing more Catholic than drumming for Trump’s re-election.

However, there is a second aspect of the November election that is almost as important as the President: the US Senate.

Whilst it is certainly better to have Trump as President, even without any of House or Senate majority, than having Biden as President, however the arrangement of House and Senate, it is fairly obvious that the Senate will be a very important battleground in the societal conflicts of the next four years. As I write this, RBG is hospitalised, again, and it is highly improbable that she will survive the next mandate (heck: she might not survive next week…). Add to this the Wide Latina with a serious case of the diabetes, and Justice Breyer about to become 82, and you get the picture. Plus, all the other judicial appointments. Plus, the ability to better push his agenda if he has reasonable control (talking to you, Ms Murkowski, Ms Collins and Ms Romney) at least of the Senate.

Alas, I am not sure that things are really going in the right direction there. The Alabama Republican primary saw the safe winner in November, Jeff Session, soundly defeated by a political unknown with several weak flanks called Tommy Tuberville.

You might say that this is different than the last Alabama Senate election, when Roy Moore very narrowly lost to Doug Jones. Jones also voted against Kavanaugh, thus making it even more difficult to be re-elected. But make no mistake, the Democrat will go for Tuberville’s jugular; and, in this, truth or facts will not have to play any role at all.

I am pretty sure that they will unleash an emotional tempest against him, to sway the estrogen-laden part of the voters, including the estrogen-laden male voters. he will be Christine Blasey Ford-ed like there is no tomorrow. Women will come out stating he touched them inappropriately circa 1982, or circa 1892, they won’t remember exactly but it will be irrelevant. He will be Kaepernick-ed by his former Black players like it’s riot day in Minneapolis. Financial dealings, locker talk, everythign since his birthday will be unearthed. Again, there is no need to find anything substantial. Emotional rubbish or outright lies will be just fine.

Granted: Tuberville will have a great advantage that Roy Moore never had, as Trump will likely fight like a lion for him no matter what “tapes” come out. But will it be enough? Roy Moore seemed a likely win, too.

By contrast, Jeff Sessions, albeit in my estimation a failure as AG, would have been the most loyal, most dependable Senator Trump could have wished in the Senate, and his decades of scrutiny and vast personal integrity would have made any attack virtually impossible. Session was not the ideal candidate of a too emotional, vindictive President, but he would have been a virtually 100% November winner. Tuberville was certainly able to excite the Republican grassroots, but again, Roy Moore is a big cautionary tale here.

If Sessions had won yesterday, I would have relaxed, thinking that the Senate battle begins with the retaking of the Alabama senate seat. As it is now, I think it will be the dirtiest battle since Kavanaugh, and it could have been avoided.

Not a good omen, for sure.