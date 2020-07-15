Vain Dwarf And Scarf Lady Are Losing Ground

If you ask me, as we write the 15 July 2020 Trump has only one enemy, and his name is Donald Trump. Unless he does some very stupid things on the Lockdown, or DACA, or other stuff (and just to reiterate: I did not like his treatment of Jeff Sessions, at all…) he should drive over Creepy Joe with the steamroller, and when Trump is done with him, Creepy Joe will not even… remember what hit him.

One of the greatest danger I saw for Trump’s re-election is a “soft” approach on the “second wave”, which tries to appease Dr Fauci and the Scarf Lady (though it seems to me the former is far more insidious than the latter) for fear that the Democrats unleash hell on him because of his allegedly “wrong” approach to the virus. Note to Trump: the Dems would unleash hell on him even if he did exactly what they ask, from here to election day.

Trump seems to have understood that appeasing the two is not going to pay and would, in fact, be a huge risk. The evidence? Peter Navarro went at Fauci with the shotgun, listing a series of mistakes, from big to huge, that make the man a guy not to listen to.

There can be no doubt that this happens with the permission, or after the instructions, of Trump himself.

Of course, Trump is in a delicate position here, as there can be no doubt that he has listened to Fauci too much, and for too long. But hey, Trump is not an expert, Fauci and Birx are (supposed to be). It is not unreasonable to simply argue that you listen to the Government experts, until the facts prove that the experts were not so expert after all.

Trump should now follow the example of the excellent Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who 1) chose a course based on sanity and common sense, and 2) was man enough to stay the course, even after weeks of prophecies of doom and hysteric journalists screaming Mass Murder.

This virus is on the way out. Trump must accompany the reopening of the Country and actively fight the false narratives of the inflated “cases” and bogus “hospitalisations” the Democrats are now trying to use. He also needs to spread a message of resilience, self-reliance, optimism, and confidence in the future of the Country. It takes some attributes, of course. But if you have no attributes you have no business being a President, either.

I’d love to see DeSantis as the Republican candidate in 2028 or 2032, perhaps even in 2024. He certainly seems to have what it takes in the most important times: the times of emergencies and of the temptation of easy solutions.

Let us hope Trump does not listen to the likes of Jaranka, and keeps a cool head about this.