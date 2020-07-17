Lost His Mind. Please Send Around.

Jul 17

Posted by

Posted on July 17, 2020, in Catholicism, Conservative Catholicism, Traditional Catholicism and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink. 1 Comment.

  1. Michael Dowd | July 17, 2020 at 9:44 am

    I will “fog” this out to my list. Democrats will get mad and tell me never to send them anything like this again. Republicans will, of course, wholeheartedly agree. Maybe someone on the list is neutral as amazing as that would be.

    Reply

Leave a reply. Please be concise and to the point.

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: