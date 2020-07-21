Wife Beaters Of The Caribbeans?

As I write this, a trial is going on in London, involving the actor called Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, or whatever.

It makes for interesting reading. Turns out Depp is, well in his Fifties, quite vulgar (we knew that), and also, if we believe the “Sun”, quite violent, quite jealous, and extremely conservative in terms of appropriate dress for her wife, or whatever.

What. A. Disappointment.

You would think that icons of wokeness would have left behind them the old, disgusting, de-humanizing practices of the oh-so-hated Patriarchy! Stuff like… jealousy, as if his wife (or whatever) were something that belongs to him, like cattle, and were not able to decide for herself about her body (which is nothing to scoff at, by the way)! Who does he think he is, a White Supremacist? Where’s the KKK hood?

Violent, to boot! Very violent, says the wife (or whatever). Violent, mind, not only physically, but psychologically, too! It appears the man even wanted to have a say about the length of his wife’s (or whatever) rocks! Like it’s 1857 and he owns a cotton plantation, several slaves, horses, dogs, and a wife! For shame, for shame! Hey, Mr Depp: slut lives matter!! And the idea that their marriage (or whatever) should go on until death does them part! Unheard of!

Look, Mr Dumb (German for “depp”): if one takes you and forgets, for a moment, the drunkenness, the drugs, the violence, the vulgarity, and all the other visible and invisible rubbish, what one gets is… well, Catholicism!

A world where a man expects obedience and submission from his wife, offers protection and sustenance in exchange, and thinks that what God has joined, let no man separate.

Patriarchy in general, and Catholicism in particular, are deeply in sync with the deep nature of God’s creatures, of both sexes. This is so innate, so strong, so intrinsically human that even a drunk, drug-using, violent, vulgar, brainless, wannabe liberal like Mr …. depp immediately, viscerally gets it!

Turns out liberalism can corrupt the mind, big time.

But deep down, it will never be able to change the nature of man.