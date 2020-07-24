In Case You Think Trump Is In Trouble

Rasmussen is a very reliable polling firm. They went very near to the end results in 2016. They have been consistently reliable.

They say Trump is cleaning up.

Granted, this is only July. He can do damage to himself in a variety of ways before November. But there is no mistaking the message here: Biden is going nowhere fast; which is good, because he would not remember where he is trying to go in the first place.

As the article mentions, turns out Blacks and Latinos do not like riots, either. They will never be as vocal as the Twitter Mob, though. They probably are, in many ways, the usual social conservative types, averse to making noise. But they see what is happening, and are taking notes.

This, mind, from the background of an economy that has not restarted anywhere near where it will be in November. When that happens, more minority voters will choose to either support Trump or stay home. If Democratic governor try to cut their voter’s face to spite Trump, the latter will be very fast in exposing the trick, and the voters (minority, or not) will notice this, too.

I also offer another caveat: Rasmussen itself had Trump down 10% in the popular vote to Biden, which means that the polls are not very reliable yet (not even theirs) and the situation remains volatile. Still, when they consistently say that Trump was at 40% approval among Blacks (this was with the economy roaring, before Coronavirus) and is at above 40% among “people of color” now, in the middle of the Coronavirus crisis, it tells you that the gaslighting that is going on from the MSM is absolutely massive.

Third warning: when the Dems pick their BVWSG (Black Vagina With Social Grievances) the percentage of people “of color” that will vote for Trump will go down. But not much, I think. Many Blacks and Latinos are not racist. They will not vote for the White Male Candidate with the BVWSG in his ticket to spite the White Male Candidate without.

It is not in his character, of course, but I think that even if Trump locked himself in his basement, and let Biden free to roam around as he pleases until November, Trump would still win in a landslide. Biden’s best chance is for voters to just forget (as he, himself, does so well !) who the Democrat candidate is, and focus on his persona as little as possible.

Things are going well. Actually, I think they are going very well.

Time works for us (economic recovery).

Biden will have to get out of the basement and embarrass even his Labrador.

There is no sign this BLM madness is going to an end, or that it will be forgotten in November if it does. How the Dems think this is working for them, is beyond me. They have confused the Twitter mob with reality.

November will be fun to watch.