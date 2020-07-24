Liberalism Will Destroy Your Brain

Please follow the link to this article and watch the video.

It is quite something to see, but not really shocking considering this is, well, Portland.

What is more shocking is the total inability of the two women to become aware that they were under attack, and react accordingly (that is: fight or flight, more likely flight).

The first woman, who has an obvious escape route the other side of the counter, remains on her place, watching her attacker like a perfect imbecile until she gets whacked with the saw (yes: could have been much worse). It is not only that she is one of slow reactions. It is that it is obvious that her upbringing and ideology led her to think that it would be prejudiced, and actually racist, to start to flee at the appearance of a Black man walking toward her in a laundromat with a saw and, clearly, hostile intentions. That saws have normally not much to do in a laundromat clearly escaped her desire not to “profile” the Black guy. You can literally *watch* her little, liberal brain trying to frantically elaborate the information coming to it, and desperately trying to avoid “acting racist”.

The second girl appears to be even more stupid. She does not have enough sense to run away and tell the first woman to do the same. No. She tries to “engage in dialogue”. “Use words!” I can’t avoid thinking that she thought she could “talk” him out of his “justified” rage. I wonder if she found the time to apologise for her “White privilege”. She sees a madman with a saw, and the idea that her time might have come does not even brush against her.

It is only after the second, *big* whack that normal instinct starts to come back, and one of the women discovers common sense, decides that political correctness isn’t worth being made a stew, and runs away fast. The second woman appear to remain where she is, likely terrified that life has taught her that that guy, a victim of Trump, could have killed her in a second and a half.

The story is made worse by the fact that, this here being Portland, the usual suspects put obstacles in the work of the police, immediately promoting the madman with the saw to the coveted, but very easily given status of “victim”.

What does this tell us?

It tells us that these people are screwed in the head, big time; and I am not talking about the man with the saw.

I used to think you could persuade them with solid arguments about, say, the killing of babies in the womb, or the fact that men are, having a willie, men. I think I was being too naively optimistic.

The rot has gone to the very core of these people’s brains. It has come to the level of insanity where they are unable to recognise a Black guy as a menace, literally, to save their lives. The two women could have been killed or maimed very easily in a matter of seconds. What saved them is merely the obvious inability of the man to keep his attention on one purpose, no matter how senselessly evil, for more than five seconds at a time, before he decided to have diced meat for lunch.

The only way out is to wait that these people die, because most of them will never recover. Again, I am not talking of the madman. These people will try to discuss social justice with the people murdering, or raping them.

“I just wanted to let you know that I am very…. AAAARRGGGHHHH!”

I keep assuming that rational arguments will win the day in time, or when people become a bit older and start having a mortgage, a job they want to keep, and a pension plan.

I am very much afraid these people will, if they are not killed before, keep tweeting angry tweets when they are 89, from a hospice paid by those who have actually made something with their lives.