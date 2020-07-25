Triple Motivation, or: The Revenge Of The Useful Idiots?

This year, we are all awaiting with great interest to know who the VP candidate for Joe Biden will be. Whilst Tim Kaine was barely perceived as alive (albeit it is not necessary to be alive to vote Democrat), the new Veep candidate will be the de facto candidate to the Top Job.

What we know up to now is this:

The candidate will not have won a Presidential Primary (unavoidable) The candidate will have a vagina (mandatory) The candidate will not be White (mandatory) The candidate will be fully on board with both abortion and alphabet agenda. (unavoidable) The candidate will be on the side of the rioters (probable).

You may think that point 4 will not make a great difference and, in fact, we could observe in the last cycles that millions of people who call themselves Christian do not hesitate to vote for a party so obviously pushing the devil’s work. However, I think this time we might have some surprises.

If the taboo of the Black allegiance to Democrat is broken (it seems very likely; see my lats post), who is to say how long the reluctance to vote Republican will last? I reflect that many of the people who are now thinking of voting Trump because of the way he is giving them more opportunities are the same people who (take for example Southern Baptists, or other Black Protestants) must have been uncomfortable for many years now of voting Democrat and supporting abortion.

In the past, they could have persuaded themselves that the economic issues demand that they vote for the Democrat. But this is getting more and more difficult when, to the already thorny issue of abortion, you add both the Alphabet agenda and the realisation that the Democrats simply want to keep them in the Plantation.

So you have a very powerful triple motivation to ditch decade-long allegiances: economy, abortion, perversion. It is fair to say that, until the beginning of the decade, only of the three issues was really center stage, and only during the second Obama administration did the Democrats go Full Fag.

I am more uncertain as to the Latino population, because I suspect that the many Catholics in this ethnic group take religion less seriously than many of their Black Protestant counterparts. Still, the way Biden goes Full Bernie, and Bernie goes Full Castro, should be sufficient element to move at least some of the Cuban vote further in favour of Trump. I doubt abortion and perversion will do much to move vote on that corner, but you never know.

In a word, it seems to me that everything is working against the Democrats, and that they are not noticing it. Like a Francis in great form, they keep looking stupid because they cannot see that they do. Their idea of winning an election seems to coincide with getting support on Twitter and Facebook. Yes, I think they are that stupid.

Plus, some leading Democrats might know better, but might be guided by the desire to save their seat, and the Country be damned. Nancy Pelosi, for example, must live in terror of being AOC-ed in her own, very leftist, Constituency. Therefore, she veers to the left, fully uncaring of the damage she inflicts on the Country but confident that this is the best way to save her seat and – even from the opposition – her influence and the many way in which she can, after reaching more than $160m of family patrimony, march toward the $200m barrier and break it. Yep, having a Pelosi in the family seems better than having a doctor. You don’t let some AOC or Tlaib ruin that, do you?

I think the democrats top echelon are doing all wrong while ensuring that they stay in power after November. I actually think the top echelon might be seeing this, and not caring one bit. It’s the others who are their useful idiots. How many of these wake up and smell the coffee (many, it appears), might decide the November vote, or make of a victory a landslide.