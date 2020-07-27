White Lives Thinking They Matter

Follow me for a moment here, and let us play a little game:

When I tell you “Black Lives Matter”, without any picture or video, what associations come to your mind? George Floyd? Rayshard Brooks? Even, say, Maxine Waters?

If you are like me, the associations that come to your mind are pretty much exclusively of young, angry White people smashing, burning, vandalising federal property (the males) or just screaming, filming their own bitchiness and virtue signaling like there is no tomorrow (the females).

There isn’t much “Black” left in Black Lives Matter. Granted, the founders of the movement are rich in Melanin; but their Marxist message has been hijacked by a mainly White, and very angry crowd.

I will attempt a deep sociological observation here, and I apologise in advance if I am being politically correct in any way, shape or sort.

Marxism is not strong among Blacks. I think that the majority (at least outside of the ghettos) are hard working, serious people trying to make a decent living and caring for children, friends, hobbies, hopefully religion, and such stuff. With them, BLM never had a chance.

If we, however, limit our look at the bad elements, it seems to me that they are mostly interested in what’s in it for them, now: if there is something to loot, or fun to smash, or making it easy to deal drugs because there is less police around, they are all for it. But the long-term, zero-pay, ungrateful project of establishing a completely new, Marxist society and running the risk of having Federal agents giving you a new nose – or several years in jail – without any monetary profit is just not attractive to the average small criminal, gang banger, or dumb ass of the George Floyd / Rayshard Brooks sort.

They just aren’t interested in a new society. They are interested in whatever has attracted the attention of their very low intelligence today, be it getting drunk, passing fake notes, selling some dope, or doing something else that is very stupid and, in the long term, leading to jail. Still, it seems to me that they are willing to go to jail to make money out of drugs, *not* to establish a Marxist Paradise.

For that, we have the professional, lily White, Uber Angry, Leninist Storm Troopers (see what I am doing here?)

They are the failed sociology students, the failed political sciences students, the failed liberal arts students; the unemployed, unemployable full-time protesters; the gender nutcases and the confused no-nuts-anymore cases; the full-on cases of hysteria blaming the world because they have made themselves unable to properly function in it.

They, not the ghetto looters or the petty Black criminals, are – in their majority – the ones who stand in line every evening in Portland, trying to do as much damage as they can before the hatred eats their livers; those who go around smashing windows in Seattle and pining for the next Autonomous Zone; those always ready to chant, cry, agitate their phones around and, in general, make total asses of themselves; those, also, who seem never to have a job to attend to the following day.

The ghetto looter has, at least, a practical approach to his chosen path. These idiots don’t have even that. Dozen of them have already been arrested, and there is no doubt that, in time, federal jail sentences will be generously distributed among them. It’s as if the lingering realisation that they are complete pieces of shit made it so important for them to have one aim, one redeeming feature in their wasted lives, that, for that, they will be ready to go to jail, capturing their incrimination material on video for the jurors to really understand, and almost smell, what pieces of shit they actually are.

Black Lives Matter has clearly become a very angry, very White, very Soya Latte affair in which, as always, White leftists patronise everybody, signal virtue like there is no tomorrow, and condescendingly accept to take on their elitist backs the burden of the poor, persecuted Blacks; Black whom they see as modern Kunta Kintes unable to care for themselves, and awaiting liberation and justice from the Venti Latte Troops.

The fact is: there aren’t many Marxists in the Country. Outside of YWAFs (Young, White Academic Failures), they are basically non-existent. After the first wave of excitement has subsided and the looting possibilities have become very thin, the BLM proposition has become very ungrateful to your average petty criminal. Alas, you can’t make a revolution with the Latte Troops alone. You need an awful lot of smashers, grabbers, committed desperados, dedicated thieving bastards.

Alas, they seem more interested in selling drugs. The White Plantation Owners will never have an army of willing slaves following them. Actually, they are a wonderful PR machine for Trump.

There. That’s Pepe the Frog just in the middle of the Venti Latte Soya.

Enjoy the show. The nation is watching, and November is coming.