Instant Karma, Garrett Foster Edition

The video tweet below has the episode I was mentioning in my last post.

This was filmed in Austin, where a wannabe tough guy says the people who “hates us” are “too big of a pussy” to do anything about his AK 47. His name is (was) Garrett Foster.

Guy is clearly looking for trouble; but, being a clear case of Libtardation, does not understand that Austin is in Texas, and in Texas a lot of people are; 1) armed, and 2) clearly not pussies.

It seems abundantly clear that no charges will be pressed against the citizen who shot him in self-defence. This means that the police/prosecutors have decided that Garrett Foster threatened the citizen with his AK 47 and discovered, too late, that you can’t threat someone with a deadly weapon without running the risk of being smoked on the spot.

Mind, I am all in favour of citizen carrying open. But there’s a big difference between carrying a gun and using your gun to threaten and intimidate someone. This is aggravated assault, and justifies a deadly response.

Also mind: citizen called 911 as soon as he could and was cooperative with the police. It seems that if you are an upright citizen, you will be fine even in a liberal stronghold like Austin.

Unless new elements come to light (which, at this point, is unlikely) we will remain to the facts as they are today: Garrett Foster, Libtard, looked for trouble, and instantly found it.

Congratulations, Mr Foster.

You are in a good position for the Darwin Prize 2020.

Please watch this video. This is the guy that lost his life last night. He was looking for confrontation and he found it. The Feux Mike Ramos Brigade needs to be stopped. The only people out of control during this incident was the Feux Brigade. #Isleofmisfittoys https://t.co/BSwrxlYQdH — Kenneth Casaday (@KennethCasaday) July 26, 2020