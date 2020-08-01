Let me say this at the start: I am against banning Wagner’s or Tchaikovski’s music because they were, respectively, Antisemite and Ephebophile. But hey: they were Wagner and Tchaikovski!

The situation is entirely different when it comes to, say, David Haas. The Archdiocese of L.A. has now effectively banned his music. Yes, the parishioners will, when the churches reopen over there, have to listen to some other rubbish. But at least, not his.

Let me also say to you that I have a yiuge problem with this concept of “grooming” when adults are involved. In the simple world in which I live, and in the sane society in which I grew up, a woman who “felt obligated to perform sexual favors in exchange for professional opportunities” is, most emphatically, **not a victim**, and there is another name for her that is much, much more apposite. But hey, in the age of #metoo, slutting it out for professional advancement has apparently become something a woman has to do, because “feeling…”.

Still, I do not want to quibble on the reasons why horrible music is being purged (no doubt, many more Dioceses will follow L.A.’s example. Being P.C. is the new religion. I am, actually, slowly afraid for Wagner…), because I very much like the outcome.

You might say that the horrible music will be replaced by different horrible music. I answer to this that it is like trying to eliminate ants from your house. Start eliminating, at some point the situation will improve. A long journey begins with the first step, etc.

When more of these wannabe composer’s horrible music is purged from the Mass (the comments to the linked article hint to, hopefully, more action at some point) let us not be too picky as to why the horrible music has been banned. I am happy.

Provided it goes away.