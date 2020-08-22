You Are Being Gaslighted

The Democratic Convention has, regrettably, come to an end, and with it the constant embarrassment for the Democrat Party and his pathetic ticket of losers.

The highlights:

Bill Clinton told Trump how to behave in the Oval Office Hunter Biden vouched for his father’s integrity AOC endorsed… Bernie Sanders Kamala “Ho” Harris managed to make Hillary look pleasant. Michelle Obama complained about her life as “oppressed” in her $14,000,000 Martha’s Vineyard mansion Joe Biden managed to go on for an entire teleprompted speech without believing he is Mary Poppins and starting to sing “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”, failing miserably in the attempt.

No mention of:

Around 900,000 babies killed every year in their mother’s womb, a disproportionate number of whom are, actually, Black. Riots eating out many Dem run cities in America. The total failure of cities like New York to manage the Chinese-Virus, actually helping the virus to spread among the most vulnerable, then blaming Trump for the mass killing they caused.

In the midst of this, the usual Marxist media have showered the old demented man with unprecedented praise, just for spouting platitudes for a while like he’s not demented. They don’t admit it, but they were actually terrified the man would put a huge nail in his campaign coffin with ten minutes of live performance. However, they now have the next problem, as it becomes absolutely mandatory to follow up and get into the lion’s cage (the lion has a blond mane) for three times, at one and a half hour a pop. He will be massacred if his brain manages to cope for the duration, he will be pulverised if he doesn’t.

Meanwhile, Trump is on par with Biden in Minnesota, without considering the obvious secret vote component and the likely vote manipulation of polling agencies terrified of being eaten alive by the angry Twitter mob. This means that he is on track to clean up there, and will likely fare very well in Michigan and Pennsylvania, too. Which means, in a word, R.I.P. Joe And The Hoe.

In other bad news for the Dems, Trump is sailing at 51% approval rate, increasing his approval during the days of the convention. This is astonishing, as you would normally see a boost for the party that is having, or has just had, its convention. In short, this means that the Democrat Convention was a good ad for Trump.

Still, you see a constant gaslighting. The Marxist Media hail as historic a speech that is notable only for Biden saying something stupid only once. The fake polls keep giving Biden an advantage that is a propaganda lie only a South Korean broadcaster could imagine. The press, almost to a man, pretends that this demented old man is not only mentally OK, but a formidable candidate.

It’s all in vain. Trump keeps solidifying his position as the man for law and order when his opponent cannot even recognise the existence of a problem.

I have already written that 2020 reminds me a lot of 1984. However, in 1984 the Democrat convention injected energy and optimism in Mondale’s campaign. In 2020, the endless litany of bitter whiners and assorted losers not only fails to energise the base, but causes more controversy (5 minutes for Uber loser Kasich, whom most Dems hate; 90 seconds for AOC, whom most Dems hate, too).

It was embarrassing. It was like the high school losers and whiners staging a play in which they express their hate for the overachievers and the cool kids. I am, actually, sad that this has ended.

We will now see what the Republicans do. But seriously, the bar now is almost as low as the one concerning Joe Biden.