The Chinese Virus And The Abuse Of Catholicism

I can’t find the link anymore, but I am so angry I will write about this anyway. Some clergyman (possibly a Bishop) published an image of the Blessed Virgin and Child… with a mask.

This is wrong – actually, repulsive – in so many ways.

First of all, at least from a logical point of view: The Child is God, besides being Human. He will not infect anyone. He cannot, CAN NOT, be the source of any disease He does not want to spread. The God that raised Lazarus from the tomb cannot be put on a par with some child who could be in danger of either infecting or being infected.

Secondly: the Blessed Virgin. An image suggesting that the Blessed Virgin fears contagion, possibly at the hands of her own Holy Child, is nothing short of blasphemous.

Which leads us to the main point: the abuse of the Christian religion to further a worldly agenda. The reason why we immediately perceive such an image as “off” is, most likely, not directly related to the Divinely bestowed qualities of Our Lord or of the Blessed Virgin. It is the immediate, obvious feeling that Christianity – and Catholicism in particular – is being gravely abused for an ideology that is nothing to do with it.

This Bishop has clearly lost the faith. He has likely been accustomed for many years now to mix Catholicism with some empty, godless, social-justice, feel-good stuff. This has gone so far, that he will not hesitate to put the Blessed Virgin and Child in a mask, likely thinking, in his godlessness and lack of faith, that he is sending out some “positive” message.

He is sending out the message that he is an idiot who has lost his faith and should be removed, that’s what he is sending out.

Please correct me if there is no Bishop involved, and I am grateful for any link.

Still: whoever did this may feel good breathing in his damn mask; but when he dies, he might have bigger problems.