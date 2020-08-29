The Dems’ Dreadful Dementia And Disorders Dilemma

Poor Dems. Turns out the chicken are coming home to roost, big time, and they don’t know what to do.

Only days ago, after the *entirely justified* shooting of Justin Blake, poor Dementia Joe was still pushing that old, failing party line: blaming the police for every justified shooting, tacitly encouraging riots and looting, and blaming everything on Trump. A strategy that might have had some chance of moderate success with an articulate man like, say, Sanders; but that was destined to failed from day one with a demented old man cowering in his basement, like Creepy Joe.

Sadly for them, they have since started to understand that the policy really, really, really doesn’t work. Dementia Joe was ordered to issue some tepid “condemnation” of violence, which Trump nuked in five words:

“It is too late, Joe”.

And too late it certainly is. The Dems are not going to persuade millions of thinking people to forget that they were singing the praise of anarchists and communists for months, as they looted and rioted whenever they could. For a comparison: the “long hot summer” of 1967 translated in a disastrous defeat for the Democrats in 1968. There were riots in 1968, too, but I am sure 1967 is what persuaded people that the Dems did not deserve to be in power. Riots always push people towards law and order candidates, and that is Trump, not Biden – the healthy Biden, much less the demented one -.

The best example of these people’s incompetence is seen, perhaps, not in Biden’s condemnation of the police after the Kenosha’s *justified* shooting, but in the astonishing feat of managing four days of convention glorifying BLM, and pretending that there is no violence and no riots issue. A gift to Trump for which we will be eternally grateful to this bunch of latte-sipping cretins.

So, what to do? It truly is difficult to find a winning strategy for people who have insisted on losing for so many months.

They can now issue a strong condemnation of the violence. They would be condemning themselves, as this is exactly what they have avoided to do in the last three months. They would also publicly admit that Trump was right from the start. This would be ruinous.

They can keep ignoring the issue. This would be shooting themselves in the head instead of in the foot. Now that the elephant has become bigger than the room, they would look even more North Korean than they managed to do up to now. This is frankly unthinkable.

They can try to stay in the middle, singing their songs of praise for the BLM as before, but also trying to give the American People lessons as to what is good protests and what is bad protests. This will make them (and very rightly so) look undecided and talking out of both sides of their mouth, whilst still making the Republicans appear by far, as the best party for law and order. Plus, BLM will soon be more hated than the Ku Klux Klan. To keep promoting them is a defeat inside a defeat. It’s like betting on Hitler in January 1945.

There is no way of getting out of this. The convention really was the last chance to throw BLM out of the bus and convincingly talk about law and order. They blew the occasion majorly, probably because their Starbucks-clients-based focus groups told them they need to push “equaliteee”. These people really can’t find the sun in the sky.

And they keep shooting themselves in the foot. The mayor of Portland, ted “soy boy” Wheeler, telling the rioters to stop *because they unwittingly help Trump* was another show of total disregard for the welfare of his citizen.

The Democratic Party has become an echo-chamber of die-hard anarcho-communist activists (a minority) and cynical political operators without any shame or scruple, throwing gasoline on the flames in the hope that the fire proves damaging to Trump (the vast majority). I do not know whom I despise the most, but likely the latter, including Biden (in his moments of lucidity), Pelosi, Schumer, Clinton (x2), Obama (x2), Perez and, obviously, Kamala “it was a debate” Harris.

The image I have in my mind is that of a group of prominent Dems starting to dig their grave at the end of May, with a mob around them shouting: “Dig! Dig!! DIG!!!”. So dig they did, in part thinking it would help them, in part because they didn’t like what the mob could have done to them otherwise. Three months later, the hole is 20 feet deep, and they have noticed that the mob isn’t so important, or threatening. But they can’t get out anymore, and if they – for some miracle – did, they would still look extremely stupid for having dug in the first place. At this point, five words are enough to destroy them.

It is too late, Joe.