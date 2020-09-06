Critical Race Theory, Or: Infiltrating The Government One Agency At A Time.

I must say that I was surprised in learning that US Federal agencies spend money to give training in “critical race theory”. The Federal administration must be an impenetrable jungle of very numerous “independent republics” with the ability to waste their money without any serious control from outside. But heavens: no audits? No citizens’ organisations looking at the expenses and giving their two pennies on how the money is spent? Weird.

Be it as it may, Trump has put an end to the nonsense. Still, I see problems with the way the decision is formulated.

The very existence of such training exercises actually shows that the problem goes beyond the individual events, and it is the symptom of a subversive infiltration of the Federal administration. This can’t be stopped by just preventing the subversives to sabotage America in that particular way, as it obvious that these individuals will simply change the name of the training courses, or mix the subversive content with a more innocuous one.

No, the solution to this is the systematic purging from the Federal administration of all individuals who have proposed, approved, and funded such exercises.

Once the rot has been found, spreading deodorant over it will not do. You need to eliminate the rot.

I really hope that the Trump administration realises this, and goes to work – perhaps without big proclaims, but effectively anyway – to put an end to this scandal.