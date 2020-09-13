“Cuties” And The Problem With The Left

The total scandal and perv fest that is Cuties keeps making waves.

**Obviously**, I have not watched that rubbish. Not even a pic. Not even a short video segment. Apart from being a sane person, it is enough for me that Tim Poole stated days ago that he has banned from his Twitter feed everyone who (and be it to criticise the movie) has put pictures and fragments of the movie in it, so sickening it was.

Tim Poole is a (moderate) leftist (but with some sense left, so he will vote for Trump), not a Southern Baptist Preacher who thinks that the Catholic Church is the Whore of Babylon. This is serious.

Let me explain the absurdity of Netflix’ position.

Firstly, you don’t make a movie, or a documentary, about taboo arguments. “Taboo” means, literally, “you don’t talk about it”. This stuff can get in the news because some leftist millionaire or filmmaker gets arrested, and sadly the modern world does not respect taboos as the old one did, forcing me to write a blog post about this sickening stuff. Still, it is obvious that if there is a taboo issue, you don’t make “movies” or “documentaries” about it. How many documentaries about incest have you seen?

Secondly, the claim of those criminal perverts that the movie is “conservative” is dumber than Joe Biden on a very, very bad day. It is not conservative to sexualise children. It is not conservative to put pedo stuff on the TV screen. These people are sick, and they make me sick.

Thirdly, the mixture of perverted attitude and marketing ploy (remember: perverts want to normalise perversion, starting from the so-called “gays”) is such a transparent lie. Who would make a documentary claiming to criticise incest and put incest scenes on it? Who would make a documentary claiming to address the “problem of bestiality” and put.. that stuff in it? Only a pervert would, that’s who.

After these very obvious, preliminary consideration, I draw as conclusion that is, in my eyes, just as obvious. Netflix has been infiltrated by perverts, whose game is to normalise perversion under the guise of being “critical” about it. This needs to be addressed and I am not talking of educators, I am talking of prosecutors. I hope that prosecutors with a stronger stomach than me look very attentively at this stuff and think very carefully whether they should not arrest and prosecute all the people who have been instrumental in this. Again, I have not seen that rubbish, so it is difficult for me to form an exact judgment as to whether the behaviour is outright criminal. But I think the professionals of the sector certainly should.

More in general, it is very easy to note this: perverted “lifestyles” are, one and all, totally antithetical to Christianity and to the White Western Civilisation in general. Therefore, perverts are naturally anti-Christian and leftists. It is no coincidence that, of the women who originally founded BLM, three out of three are Marxists, and two out of three are Lesbians. It is not difficult to imagine that, among the activist and agitators in BLM and Antifa, the percentage of such people is high.

Do you remember the first person killed in Kenosha, a chap called Rosenbaum, the bald one with the bad temper? Look him up.

I’d love to know how many in the upper echelons of Netflix are, in fact, homos. I’d love to know about the director, screenplay writers, and other “creative” people within this disgraceful enterprise. I think we might discover interesting stuff.

Remember: not every homo is a paedophile, but almost all paedophiles are homos.