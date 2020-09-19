March on, Mr President! Make Liberals Cry Again!

I read that the decision has already been made: the Senate is ready to examine the candidate to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

It is late in the day, but not too late. If the Senate plays, there is time not until November, but actually until January. If the usual judases (Murkowski, Romney!) put obstacles in the way, this will inflame the campaign and mobilise even more Trump voters.

I think there is a clear enthusiasm differential between the vast number of clearly pro-life Republicans, and the smaller number of abortion bigots on the other side. This issue might well persuade to vote 1.25, or 1.5, or even 2 Republican voters for every Democrat who will decide to vote to prevent a more conservative Supreme Court. The fact is, the educated people on both sides are voting anyway, but against less educated and perhaps apathetic Republicans who might be moved to go to the poll because they find sufficient motivation in the SCOTUS appointments, there will be much fewer less educated Democrats who have even a faint interest in matters that do not give them a new TV set.

This is, by the way, why Republicans find it so easy to mobilise their voters with the SCOTUS arguments, whilst the Democrats need to stoke racial hatred as the only way to mobilise the overfed backsides of their less educated voters. The fact is that, as I wrote just some days ago, the ground is slowly but surely shifting, and on the matter of the unborn it is the Republicans who are now on the offensive and have the more motivated troops.

In fact, it is not unrealistic to think that, with God’s grace, the emerging of the Supreme Court appointment as a key issue in the 2020 election (whether the replacement for RBG is appointed or not; Breyer isn’t a spring chicken, either, the Wide Latina has health issues, and a 2020 victory opens the door for the replacement of Thomas and Alito with younger, but solidly conservative candidates) will move the one or other religious Black voter, who for mysterious reasons had refused to add two and two, to finally jump on the Trump Train.

March on, Mr President! Make Liberals Cry Again!