Fake News, But Not So Much

Dear all,

in our attempt to atone for the great sin of having been born White, let us see some of the occasions in which Donald Trump showed his racism.

Exhibit one:

“You got the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

With these words, Donald Trump chose to belittle and patronise Barack Obama, a Senator trying to become President. I doubt even a White Supremacist would express himself in such a harsh way. Trump reminds me of Leonardo di Caprio in “Django unchained”, at the table with Django.

Just shocking. FYI, this was said around 2008, not around 1858.

“Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things.”

Well, I don’t even know what to say here. We all knew (because CNN tells us all the time) that Donald John Trump is extremely racist. Still, this here is of a different quality altogether: this is an open statement that the (in the speaker’s mind) clearly inferior Blacks all think, live and react in the same way, whilst the Latinos are like the Whites.

You would think he is talking about dog training. Atrocious.

“Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Biden, then you ain’t black.”

Wow. Just wow.

This here is pure “Massa speaks, slave obeys”. White Master just ordering Black Slave what to think. The only thing I miss here is the white pointy cap with the holes for the eyes. You know I like Trump, but this statement really gives me pause. It’s plantation speak, and no mistake.

“I just have one thing to say.. Hang on there”

The “Despacito” fiasco is just another pathetic example of pandering to a minority community and patronising them, treating them like little children who will then, surely, vote for him because he has a raunchy song of theirs on his phone. It’s just too much racism for one day. Do you think Trump would have ever gone to a meeting with the White Community and played some Taylor Swift song to show them he see one of the family, and gets the culture? He must think they are six. How stupid, how damn patronising and racist is that?

I could find other examples, but I will stop here because life is short.

Listen, we like Trump, but there is a limit.