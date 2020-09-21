Fantasy Solutions To Fantasy Issues

I don’t know if it’s click bait or sincere doubt, but I see doubts about Catholicism going around again.

Give me a break.

Pestilence and heresy, war and famine, French Kings (!), Arians and Cathars, the Ottomans and the Soviets, and a lot of troubles beside, have come and gone. The Church is still there.

Does the unjust trial of Joan of Arc demonstrate that the Pope was not a legitimate one? Does the shameful destruction of the Knights Templar and the execution of several of his members, starting with Jacques de Molay, show that the Pope was not a legitimate Pope? If a Pope is not Pope when he proclaims heresy, why was John XXII still considered Pope, and allowed to go on with his heresy until the last day of his life, albeit “merely” as his own theologian’s opinion?

Popes Francis (or Popes John XXII, Honorius, or Liberius) happen. This time it is particularly harsh from a theological point of view, but at least we have no pestilence and famine. Every generation has his own challenges. We, a wealthy but godless generation, have the challenges God has chosen to give us and frankly, it does not take a genius to understand the perfect appropriateness of the punishment.

And what should I say of the desire of some to move over to a schismatic outfit? Do you know whom the Orthodox recognise as the head of the Church? Let me spell it for you: the P.o.p.e. And do you know whom they consider the Pope? Exactly the same as everybody else! The Orthodox are a fantasy solution to a fantasy issue.

There is only one Church, and it is the one that Christ established on Peter. The successor of Peter is, at the moment, Francis, as the entire planet, and the Church, and even the guy who is supposed to be the anti-Peter, officially recognise. This Francis is, we all agree, a rotten individual. This is a disgrace if we think what challenges we face and how useful it would be to have a decent Pope fight together with Trump; but it is merely a small bump on the road, a small blip on the radar screen, if we elevate our gaze and look at it from the point of view of the Church history and of Her role in the world.

Get yourself a virtual drone and let it fly as high as you can, until Francis becomes but a minuscule point down there, spitting his rage to a non-existent audience. What you will see from up there is a magnificent Church, stained – as she always was – but indefectible – as she always will be -, totally unfazed by that little, disgraceful speck of white down there.

This guy is a disgrace. But in the end, he can’t even scratch at the surface of the Church, much less cause any serious damage. I always think of him – and I wrote more than one blog post about it, like this one – as someone trying to scratch with a fork a huge block of granite. This is exactly what the Evil Clown has kept doing since that horrible day in March 2013.

Do not be discouraged. Do not abandon yourself to dangerous fantasies making of you, however hard you may refuse to see it, a pope maker. Pray more, and pray for a Catholic Pope, in God’s good time.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has just died. Everybody does one day. Francis and Soros will meet their maker, too, and that day does not even seem so far away. Whatever outrage you see happening, get consolation and courage from this thought:

The Big Drip goes on.