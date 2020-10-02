Get Well Soon, Mr President!

This is a, rather obvious, appeal to my readers to pray for the President, who has just tested positive together with the First Lady.

At the same time, I hope the President does not take this lightly. Boris Johnson kept working 24/7 after being diagnosed, and after 10 days looked like a zombie. We know the rest: intensive care for some time, and problem solved.

Like a nasty flu, Covid cannot be underestimated. It’s not the Plague, but it’s not a cold, either.

Good news in this: whilst Boris first felt unwell and then was diagnosed, both POTUS and FLOTUS were diagnosed only after a staff member was found positive. Methinks, they were both asymptomatic.

Pray for this great man.

We need him, tweets and all.