Get Well Soon, Mr President!

Oct 2

Posted by

This is a, rather obvious, appeal to my readers to pray for the President, who has just tested positive together with the First Lady.

At the same time, I hope the President does not take this lightly. Boris Johnson kept working 24/7 after being diagnosed, and after 10 days looked like a zombie. We know the rest: intensive care for some time, and problem solved.

Like a nasty flu, Covid cannot be underestimated. It’s not the Plague, but it’s not a cold, either.

Good news in this: whilst Boris first felt unwell and then was diagnosed, both POTUS and FLOTUS were diagnosed only after a staff member was found positive. Methinks, they were both asymptomatic.

Pray for this great man.

We need him, tweets and all.

Posted on October 2, 2020, in Traditional Catholicism. Bookmark the permalink. Leave a comment.

Leave a reply. Please be concise and to the point.

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: