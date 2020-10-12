Breaking: Biden Runs For Two Offices At The Same Time, Does Not See The Problem

Oh boy, Dementia Joe did it again. Around three weeks before the election, this warrants a huge “Ouch!” from see to shining see.

Not only did the guy obviously misread the teleprompter (something he does often), but he seemed unable to realise what he was saying; he looks like a guy now accustomed to unquestioningly parrot the words fed to him, and who has long ceased wondering whether they make sense to him on the moment.

Later during the same speech, Biden pulled another one, inviting his listener to visit an internet site that does not exist (same link).

This is two huge red flags in one day. Even “punk” singers, certainly no strangers to heavy drugs, can see that he is gone. But no, apparently we should be worried because Trump got some medicines in the hospital, whilst the guy with the brain operation who could impair his cognitive abilities is the brightest thing since, I don’t know, Greta on one of her less retarded days.

Let me say this once again: Biden would be entitled to our compassion (of sort) if he were an old man, sitting on his favourite chair somewhere in Delaware, reminiscing about all the hair he once sniffed, the military guy who almost gave him a new face when he molested his girlfriend, and how he loved to dangle his dong in front of scandalised security personnel, just to show he could. But the guy wants to become President, so he isn’t. I am sure he had enough moments of clarity to wonder what the heck he is doing, and decided to go on anyway.

Dementia Joe has now become a source of continued hilarity. It is so bad, that Dementia Joe has now almost eclipsed China Joe, Two Finger Joe, Creepy Joe, and some other Joe I might be forgetting. Oh, yes, there would be “Joe Biden’s husband”, whoever that guy may be.

There was a time when I thought that Sanders would have been an easier opponent for Trump. I have changed my mind a long time ago, as the old man showed increasingly clearer signs of impairment. Sanders would, by now, be flying around the country, exciting at least the fringe extremists who love him so dearly. He would have a couple of thousands supporters at his rallies instead of, I don’t know, twenty? He would come across, at least, as a man on a mission, fully intentioned to die on the hill of socialism, and fall to the ground singing the “International”. Biden just looks like he could poop his pants at any moment, or have an outburst of anger any evening.

He knew, by the way, that he could not survive the second debate without some major “Biden Moment”, hence why he had his dogs change the rules in mid-game and avoid him a second humiliation. After all, this is the guy who think he can appoint the first (hello Kamala!) Black woman to… the Senate.