Why Tutti Frutti Is Not Working

The new encyclical letter, Tutti Frutti, has been issued some 10 days ago now, and the most notable consequence of it is that it has not made any wave whatsoever.

Francis has reduced himself to a state of such irrelevancy, that his excrementations are rapidly becoming good for nothing more than the increase in consumption of toilet paper, as the man does not even manage to make good Catholics angry.

Why is that? Let me count the ways:

Francis is a broken record. Whatever he publishes, you know it will be the same stupid, waffling nonsense as ever. Environment bla, peace bla bla, consumerism blablabla, and so on. In the meantime, this has become older than Biden. Francis is consistently Catholicism-free. If Francis mixed stupid waffling with some useful, Catholic insights, the faithful might give his excrementations the time of day. But he doesn’t, so they don’t. And in fact, a man capable of useful Catholics insights would not go on waffling about the environment, or social justice, in the first place. Francis has chosen the worst possible time. At the moment, the entire planet is looking towards the US, where a man is stealing the show from everybody, Francis not excluded. Ill or healthy, funny or angry, rallying or tweeting, Trump always has everybody’s attention. It will not stop until November. Francis should have known this.

Not for the first time, it seems to me that this man is desperately looking for the attention fewer and fewer people are willing to give him. Like Greta Thunberg, he is disappearing from the radar screen and, like Greta Thunberg, he is just a cretin to whom the world has given its attention for far too long.

They tell me this is what old grumpy men do, and what old fairies actually do even more.

Remember Ruth, Francis.

You might be in her company soon enough.