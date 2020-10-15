Biden Destroyed Twice. MSM deflect. Big Tech censors.

Amazing things can happen during one’s sleep.

This time, it was waking up to two astonishing pieces of news.

The first: an email emerged where a Burisma executive thanks Hunter Biden for the opportunity of meeting Pop Joe. This shows that Biden lied when he said he never had contacts with Burisma or his son’s dealings. This is a smoking gun of huge proportions, as Biden was in charge of Obama’s Ukraine policy, and is the one who – as we already know – had one prosecutor who was investigated Burisma (and his son) fired with the threat of withholding $1bn of help to the Ukraine. This piece of news is everywhere.

The second: a text from Hunter Biden to his (I think) daughter emerged, where Hunter admits that “Pop” gets 50% of his intake. I cannot find the article anymore, and the search engines are not helping (there is so much rubbish going on about Biden, it likely gets lost…). I am grateful for relevant links. This, if confirmed, would mean that Biden was not only exercising pressure on the Ukrainian government on behalf and in order to benefit his son, but was imbibing in the Ukrainian money himself. If confirmed, this is not even a smoking gun, this is a nuke.

We are also awaiting for new revelations concerning China. It’s getting so much fun.

I invite all my readers to think what the MSM would say if the parties were reversed. Instead, we are assisting to the most shameless episode of news suppression ever witnessed. Perhaps worse, twitter and Facebook are on the first line in the censorship. Twitter has apologised and we will see whether they restore things to normal fast (I doubt) and heads roll (I doubt that, too). Facebook still has to backpedal from their shameful censorship.

Apart from Biden pathetic campaign, if Trump is reelected he must make of the fight against these anti-democratic tech giants the priority number one of his second mandate. These people are far, far more dangerous than even an old, corrupt bastard like Creepy Joe.