The Lead That Never Was: Why Trump Was Strong In Pennsylvania Pre-Huntergate, And Is Stronger Now.

The historically very serious, accurate Trafalgar Group released a new poll stating that Biden’s “lead” in Pennsylvania factually evaporated.

It would be all fine, if we didn’t know that the clear lead was never there in the first place. Your average Republican does not distinguish between Trafalgar and SurveyMonkey. They just hate, or at least don’t trust, pollsters. They might not want to have the quarrel with the wife and the daughter. They might not want the colleagues to know. They might just want to troll the pollsters. I know I would.

Trump won this State in 2016. He has gained more registrations than Biden since. He has delivered to the people of Pennsylvania all that he had promised. He is the only pro-Second amendment candidate in a State fond of its gun rights. He is not an unknown quantity anymore, but a tried and tested President, without being part of the establishment.

There is no reason why he should not have won in Pennsylvania, pre-laptop.

But the laptop is now there, and the combined power of the tech giants could not keep it away from the masses. This poll only covers day 1 of Huntergate. Huntergate will, most likely, grow and become more explosive in the days to come.

Biden is on the defensive like he’s Hitler in March 1945. He has now called The Mother Of All Lids: three full days of basement! Granted, he needs three days to memorise that he is running for.. Senator (oh, wait!), but most of all, he needs to stay out of the way of the public, the journalists, the Trump fans more numerous than his own pathetic supporters.

This guy’s campaign is collapsing under our very eyes, with elements of hilarity worthy of Comical Ali. They tell their people that they can’t be complacent, that the Dems are “neck and neck” in most key battleground, and that they need to renew their efforts….

and then they retire their candidate from circulation for three days straight.

It should be embarrassing to watch.

For some reason, it’s extremely satisfying instead.