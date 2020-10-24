Please Join The Novena For Trump’s Victory

Reader Stéphane Mercier writes:

Starting a novena this very weekend so that Trumps, well… trumps grandpa B. All your readers might join in and pray the novena if you suggest the idea in a post, dear M.

We all know Trump isn’t a saint, but he’s certainly the one whom the sane world NEEDS to win this election. Like in the Batman movie, “he’s not the hero we deserve, but the one we need right now.”

Excellent idea, and many thanks to you, Stéphane!

Instead of praying on our own, why not star a big common Novena?

I suggest we start on

Sunday, 25 October

It will end on Monday, 2 November. This is exactly the day before the election, so the timing is excellent.

You can choose your won reflection as you please, or take them from a Catholic site of your choice.

It’s an excellent idea and I would like to launch it now.

Please forward and spread around.

Make Democrats Cry Again!