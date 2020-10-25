Meet The MAGA Nuns

Oct 25

Nuns featured prominently just behind Donald Trump in this video.

Dressed as, actually, nuns; sporting MAGA masks; with crosses in their hands; they seem to be praying.

It is a very sad reflection that it is a piece of Catholic news when you have nuns actually dressed like nuns, and even expressing their support for the anti-abortion candidate.

However, the world being what it is, it is at least a bit of good news, of sort.

Pray for Trump’s victory.

The Novena starts today.

