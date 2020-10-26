ACB: The Tanks Are Rolling

Preparations for Election day are well underway at Trump HQ…

As I write this, the debate in the Senate before the approval of Amy Coney Barrett is underway. There is no doubt about the outcome, particularly considering that even Sen. Lisa Murkowski, always the hypocrite and opportunist, has decided that it is better to be on the side of the winners on this one, so that in two years she can boast of an appointment she did everything in her power to prevent.

This is, I think, one of the rare occasions when the Democrats have actually learned from the past. Their obscene circus in 2018 did not go well, and it likely cost them at least part of the “wave” they were (optimistically, I think) awaiting. Still, Kavanaugh’s hearing damaged them, and people remember it now.

This will be a great victory for Trump, at exactly the moment when it helps him the most. It will also be a great boost for Lindsay Graham’s reelection chances, and a deserved boost considering how Graham fought for Kavanaugh in 2018, which is one of the reasons we are now about to have an easy, but historic, victory in 2020.

Every day that goes by, there are new signals that things are going very well. This afternoon (here in the UK), we had news of excellent Republican early voting in Wisconsin, where – as I write this – Rs are even exceeding Ds in the early vote count. Boy, these Dems better hurry, because there can be no doubt on Election day the Republicans will have more votes than them.

The only enemy, now, is complacency. Which is why we should be grateful for every fake poll the MSM are putting out.

In the meantime, Trump cashes in (not in the Hunter sense) another historic victory and, by the by, solves the problem of the electoral shenanigans in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

Go to vote. Pray (day two of the Novena!!). Encourage your friends, relative and colleagues to vote.

And let the tanks roll.