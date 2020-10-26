Democrats: The Last Ditch Will Be The Virus

I am following intensively the campaign in America, getting more data than, I am sure, the majority of the local voters.

It seems to me that things are going very well.

Not well. Very well.

Florida’s data, and the data from other States, show that Trump should be able to comfortable win all the State he won in 2016, with the possible exception of Pennsylvania. However, he is strong in New Hampshire, Maine (He visited there! I was wondering why Maine was being neglected!) and, obviously, Pennsylvania. He is also going for Nevada. I think Virginia and Colorado have been abandoned.

If the Trump voters go out to vote, this will likely be a repeat of that wonderful night in 2016.

I think the Dems know it. They know that their vote by mail campaign is not going well, at all, and they are on track for defeat on Election day. They have a candidate that is either closed in his basement, or opens his mouth and does a lot of damage (fracking, fossil fuels, stating that is a , cough, Chinese Wall between himself and the son, when he meets his business partners); they have no enthusiasm, no electricity in their campaign; and, this time, they don’t have double the money. They know they are running out of ballots, fast.

I think they will, as a last ditch attempt, play the Virus card. We will see all MSM thundering all day about an immense explosion of the virus in battleground states, hoping to scare the Election Day, elderly Republican voters to stay home, and bagging the victory as they have proportionally more people voting early and many more older people who have voted early. Be prepared for a huge wave of Virus scares, and counter that with your friends etc. who have not voted yet.

In the end, it should not have a big effect, like all the rest of their attempts at manipulating public opinion. Firstly, the game is transparent; secondly, people don’t believe the “experts” anymore; thirdly, Trump voters are exceptionally motivated and not scared by the virus.

Still, I think this is coming.

Pray (Novena for Trump is ongoing!) but be vigilant!