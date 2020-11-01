The Last Poison Pills, And The Antidote

Padre Pio has some useful tips for Election Night…

As we approach the Moment of Truth (likely, but without any certainty, followed by the Weeks of Triumph; accustom yourself now to the idea that Election Night will have a coda several weeks long, with litigation galore even if the final outcome is clearly a Trump victory), I would like to give my reader some warning about two last minute tricks that might be played on them.

Early Calls to influence voters

This is an old trick, successfully played by Fox in 2018 to discourage late-voting California Republicans from going to the polls. It worked. Don’t be fooled this time.

I can easily imagine very, very dirty tricks like, say, ABC or CNN, or even the Associated Press, calling states like Florida, North Carolina, or Pennsylvania 30 minutes (or 3 minutes) after polls close. The news would spread like wildfire. Millions in the West (Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico) would be discouraged from going to the polls, and House seats all over the West would be lost. I trust these institutions (including the Associated Press) with such tricks. They have no shame. They would “recall the call” two hours later, and say “sorry folks, the data we had said that Biden was winning with 99% advantage. Unfortunate, uh?”. Insulate yourself from everything that is not a) fact and b) coming from the right source.

2. Talking Heads Pushing Hard for Biden To The End

In 2016, the allegedly conservative people at Fox were happily discussing Texas turning Democrat on Election day. This is the kind of dirty trick they are extremely likely to play this year, too (yes, Fox not excluded). Fox is not your friend, merely some show hosts among their people are. They have lost the right to be called I do not say friendly to us, but even balanced. Fox is some heroes and many villains, it’s what they are.

The antidote

Isolate yourself from MSM and official news of all kind. This includes Fox.

Follow the election on one or more of the sources available on the Internet. “Louder with Crowder” will go live on Youtube. Sundance at the The Conservative Treehouse will be, as always, amazing. There will certainly be many other reliable channels following this live. This is the best choice for your sanity.

I remember that night (for me it will be an all-nighter and on into the following morning) in 2016. I followed exclusively The Conservative Treehouse for the news, and the site of the New York Times with the live count of the votes for the raw data. That was all, until that time when I was satisfied that things were going really well. It is only at that point that I switched on my TV/Youtube and enjoyed the Liberal Tears, by now flowing copiously. It was great, great fun and, considering the circumstances, a fairly relaxed night. Shockingly, the Youtube recordings of that night show that all big outlets considered the race a done deal for Hillary, and were not subtle at all about it. This year, the level of propaganda will reach a new height.

Summa summarum: pray, hope, don’t worry, and choose your news outlets well.