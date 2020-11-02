Trump In Rude Health, Pollsters’ Credibility Terminally Ill

There is something funny about these people. They still talk as if the Country listened to them. It probably never did, it certainly does not do it now.

It has been reported that pollsters need to phone 100 people to get 6 to answer. This means that, of 100 people called, 94 will tell them to go pound sand in one way or the other. Who do you think will talk to the polls more frequently: the Republicans, who abhor and, in case, like to troll them, or the Democrats, who know the pollsters are on their side?

The figure above, if true, would certainly destroy any pretence that this industry has any credibility left. It would, in fact, confirm what a joke they have become. If you read a poll presentation that states “poll taken out of 1,000 respondents; please note that another 15,500 did not want to talk to us”, would you take it seriously?

The mainstream media poll industry does have a future, though. As paid shills of the Democrats, busy trying to fabricate a convenient narrative for month before the election, before saying that the race is “tightening” in the last hours (actually, Nate Silver seem not to do even this, at least for now. It’s as if he lived in a parallel planet, where early vote data do not exist, everybody is blind and common sense has been banned par ordre du mufti), they certainly will have no scarcity of newspapers and TV stations commissioning polls with the results they want. It is what they all do now anyway, and it seems this particular fake news industry is thriving.

Nor is poll deception something new. Reagan was given as a sure loser mere days after the 1980 vote. Bush 41, too, in 1988. After 2016, when the pollsters promised to “do better”, they gave Andrew Gillum (yes, that Andrew Gillum: the drug addicted homo the Dem wanted as governor in Florida; I bet it cost them some votes now!) an insurmountable 11 points advantage one week before election day! They have always deceived. They were merely more subtle with it, and sounded slightly less ridiculous forecasting a Dukakis landslide than a Biden one. Poor Biden is now forced by his handlers to go out in the cold, and he embarrasses himself several times a day just trying to open his Chinese-bought mouth.

In the future, we will have two kind of pollsters: the jokers, who will be on ABC and CNN all the time; and the serious ones, on the Internet and outside of the MSM channels. Still, we will always have clown pollsters. There will be clown pollsters for as long as there are clown news outlets willing to employ them.

If I were Frank Luntz, I would not fear for my job.